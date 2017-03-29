Pigskin Pundits Podcast: New York Giants making moves, Raiders heading to Vegas

jason pierre paul Pigskin Pundits Podcast: New York Giants making moves, Raiders heading to Vegas
On this edition of the podcast, the guys talk Jason Pierre-Paul, and the rest of the Giants offseason moves. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Listen Below:

(WTNH)–Mark Ferraro (@MFFerraro) and Ricky Funaro (@Rick_Funaro) break down all the latest sports topics on this edition of “The Pigskin Pundits.”

The guys will discuss some of the most recent signings and rumors around the NFL. Jason Pierre-Paul has a brand new deal with Big Blue and Latavius Murray is now a member of the Minnesota Vikings.

That Dallas Cowboys secondary is getting thin, and the Raiders are moving to Las Vegas in 2020. Mark and Ricky will also analyze their new fantasy baseball teams for the upcoming year.

We’ve also got World Series predictions too. Enjoy The Pigskin Pundits!

