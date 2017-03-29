UConn ranks 16th in Associated Press’ All-Time Men’s Basketball Poll

(WTNH)–College basketball fans and media members often seem to forget about UConn when listing off the names of the sport’s bluebloods.
ESPN’s Paul (Pete?) Finebaum made this mistake last week when his show featured a graphic that compared Florida’s success since the 2000-01 season to “notable college basketball programs,” which included Duke, Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina, and UCLA–which has zero NCAA titles in that span, as opposed to UConn’s four since ’99.
As you’d expect, he heard about it from UConn Twitter.
The Huskies never seem to get any respect on the national scene, but on Wednesday, fans got another piece of ammo for things like Twitter arguments with college football show hosts from Alabama.
The Associated Press ranked the Top 100 men’s basketball programs of all-time based on their weekly polls, dating back to 1949, and the Huskies came in 16th.
The AP awarded one point for an appearance in the poll and two points for a No. 1 ranking.
UConn earned 402 points, as the Huskies have appeared in 30 percent of the polls, with their first appearance coming in 1954, according to The UConn Blog. They crashed the rankings only twice after that before Jim Calhoun took over in 1986, which makes their No. 16 finish that much more impressive.
From 1989 on, the Huskies have appeared in the poll at one point or another every year but one.
They’ve been ranked No. 1 nationally 29 times in program history.
UConn finished just ahead of Maryland (17), Notre Dame (18), Villanova (19), and Oklahoma (20). Big East rival Georgetown (15) is ranked one spot ahead of the Huskies. Syracuse came in at No. 9.
You can check out the entire rankings below:
(Rank/School/Points)
|1
|Kentucky
|1,111
|2
|North Carolina
|1,098
|3
|Duke
|1,032
|4
|UCLA
|957
|5
|Kansas
|857
|6
|Indiana
|662
|7
|Louisville
|627
|8
|Arizona
|594
|9
|Syracuse
|581
|10
|Cincinnati
|500
|11
|Illinois
|479
|12
|Ohio State
|453
|13
|Michigan State
|434
|14
|Michigan
|423
|15
|Georgetown
|421
|16
|Connecticut
|402
|17
|Maryland
|400
|18
|Notre Dame
|382
|19
|Villanova
|372
|20
|Oklahoma
|371
|21
|Marquette
|366
|21
|North Carolina State
|366
|23
|Iowa
|343
|24
|Purdue
|339
|25
|UNLV
|321
|26
|Memphis
|307
|27
|St. John’s
|306
|27
|Florida
|306
|29
|Missouri
|300
|30
|Alabama
|297
|31
|Arkansas
|289
|32
|Virginia
|283
|33
|Wake Forest
|281
|34
|Oklahoma State
|271
|35
|Pittsburgh
|264
|36
|Texas
|255
|37
|Wisconsin
|250
|38
|Tennessee
|243
|39
|Utah
|239
|40
|Stanford
|232
|41
|Gonzaga
|230
|42
|West Virginia
|229
|43
|Minnesota
|226
|44
|Kansas State
|224
|45
|Georgia Tech
|213
|46
|Vanderbilt
|204
|47
|LSU
|198
|48
|San Francisco
|191
|49
|DePaul
|186
|50
|USC
|174
|51
|Temple
|169
|52
|Washington
|154
|53
|Xavier
|153
|53
|Iowa State
|153
|55
|New Mexico
|149
|56
|Houston
|148
|57
|Providence
|143
|58
|Mississippi State
|140
|58
|Wichita State
|140
|60
|Bradley
|138
|60
|Oregon State
|138
|62
|South Carolina
|135
|63
|BYU
|129
|64
|Florida State
|127
|65
|Clemson
|125
|66
|Oregon
|123
|67
|Butler
|121
|68
|Massachusetts
|118
|69
|Saint Louis
|115
|69
|La Salle
|115
|71
|Baylor
|113
|72
|Seton Hall
|112
|73
|Western Kentucky
|111
|74
|Boston College
|110
|75
|Texas A&M
|105
|76
|Dayton
|98
|77
|California
|97
|78
|Duquesne
|95
|79
|Arizona State
|94
|80
|Auburn
|90
|81
|Holy Cross
|89
|82
|Creighton
|83
|83
|St. Bonaventure
|82
|83
|Tulsa
|82
|85
|Penn
|78
|86
|SMU
|77
|87
|Miami (FL)
|75
|88
|George Washington
|74
|89
|Davidson
|71
|90
|Oklahoma City
|69
|91
|Saint Joseph’s
|68
|92
|Georgia
|66
|92
|San Diego State
|66
|94
|Seattle
|65
|95
|New Mexico State
|64
|96
|Long Beach State
|60
|96
|UTEP
|60
|98
|Loyola Chicago
|57
|99
|Virginia Tech
|50
|100
|Jacksonville
|49
|100
|Mississippi
|49