UConn ranks 16th in Associated Press’ All-Time Men’s Basketball Poll

(WTNH)–College basketball fans and media members often seem to forget about UConn when listing off the names of the sport’s bluebloods.

ESPN’s Paul (Pete?) Finebaum made this mistake last week when his show featured a graphic that compared Florida’s success since the 2000-01 season to “notable college basketball programs,” which included Duke, Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina, and UCLA–which has zero NCAA titles in that span, as opposed to UConn’s four since ’99.

As you’d expect, he heard about it from UConn Twitter.

The Huskies never seem to get any respect on the national scene, but on Wednesday, fans got another piece of ammo for things like Twitter arguments with college football show hosts from Alabama.

The Associated Press ranked the Top 100 men’s basketball programs of all-time based on their weekly polls, dating back to 1949, and the Huskies came in 16th.

The AP awarded one point for an appearance in the poll and two points for a No. 1 ranking.

UConn earned 402 points, as the Huskies have appeared in 30 percent of the polls, with their first appearance coming in 1954, according to The UConn Blog. They crashed the rankings only twice after that before Jim Calhoun took over in 1986, which makes their No. 16 finish that much more impressive.

From 1989 on, the Huskies have appeared in the poll at one point or another every year but one.

They’ve been ranked No. 1 nationally 29 times in program history.

UConn finished just ahead of Maryland (17), Notre Dame (18), Villanova (19), and Oklahoma (20). Big East rival Georgetown (15) is ranked one spot ahead of the Huskies. Syracuse came in at No. 9.

You can check out the entire rankings below:

(Rank/School/Points)

1 Kentucky 1,111 2 North Carolina 1,098 3 Duke 1,032 4 UCLA 957 5 Kansas 857 6 Indiana 662 7 Louisville 627 8 Arizona 594 9 Syracuse 581 10 Cincinnati 500 11 Illinois 479 12 Ohio State 453 13 Michigan State 434 14 Michigan 423 15 Georgetown 421 16 Connecticut 402 17 Maryland 400 18 Notre Dame 382 19 Villanova 372 20 Oklahoma 371 21 Marquette 366 21 North Carolina State 366 23 Iowa 343 24 Purdue 339 25 UNLV 321 26 Memphis 307 27 St. John’s 306 27 Florida 306 29 Missouri 300 30 Alabama 297 31 Arkansas 289 32 Virginia 283 33 Wake Forest 281 34 Oklahoma State 271 35 Pittsburgh 264 36 Texas 255 37 Wisconsin 250 38 Tennessee 243 39 Utah 239 40 Stanford 232 41 Gonzaga 230 42 West Virginia 229 43 Minnesota 226 44 Kansas State 224 45 Georgia Tech 213 46 Vanderbilt 204 47 LSU 198 48 San Francisco 191 49 DePaul 186 50 USC 174 51 Temple 169 52 Washington 154 53 Xavier 153 53 Iowa State 153 55 New Mexico 149 56 Houston 148 57 Providence 143 58 Mississippi State 140 58 Wichita State 140 60 Bradley 138 60 Oregon State 138 62 South Carolina 135 63 BYU 129 64 Florida State 127 65 Clemson 125 66 Oregon 123 67 Butler 121 68 Massachusetts 118 69 Saint Louis 115 69 La Salle 115 71 Baylor 113 72 Seton Hall 112 73 Western Kentucky 111 74 Boston College 110 75 Texas A&M 105 76 Dayton 98 77 California 97 78 Duquesne 95 79 Arizona State 94 80 Auburn 90 81 Holy Cross 89 82 Creighton 83 83 St. Bonaventure 82 83 Tulsa 82 85 Penn 78 86 SMU 77 87 Miami (FL) 75 88 George Washington 74 89 Davidson 71 90 Oklahoma City 69 91 Saint Joseph’s 68 92 Georgia 66 92 San Diego State 66 94 Seattle 65 95 New Mexico State 64 96 Long Beach State 60 96 UTEP 60 98 Loyola Chicago 57 99 Virginia Tech 50 100 Jacksonville 49 100 Mississippi 49

