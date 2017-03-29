UConn ranks 16th in Associated Press’ All-Time Men’s Basketball Poll

Connecticut head coach Jim Calhoun, center, smiles during the NCAA trophy presentation as his team celebrates their 77-74 victory over Duke in the championship game of the NCAA Final Four, Monday, March 29, 1999, at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke)

(WTNH)–College basketball fans and media members often seem to forget about UConn when listing off the names of the sport’s bluebloods.

ESPN’s Paul (Pete?) Finebaum made this mistake last week when his show featured a graphic that compared Florida’s success since the 2000-01 season to “notable college basketball programs,” which included Duke, Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina, and UCLA–which has zero NCAA titles in that span, as opposed to UConn’s four since ’99.

As you’d expect, he heard about it from UConn Twitter.

The Huskies never seem to get any respect on the national scene, but on Wednesday, fans got another piece of ammo for things like Twitter arguments with college football show hosts from Alabama.

The Associated Press ranked the Top 100 men’s basketball programs of all-time based on their weekly polls, dating back to 1949, and the Huskies came in 16th.

The AP awarded one point for an appearance in the poll and two points for a No. 1 ranking.

UConn earned 402 points, as the Huskies have appeared in 30 percent of the polls, with their first appearance coming in 1954, according to The UConn Blog. They crashed the rankings only twice after that before Jim Calhoun took over in 1986, which makes their No. 16 finish that much more impressive.

From 1989 on, the Huskies have appeared in the poll at one point or another every year but one.

They’ve been ranked No. 1 nationally 29 times in program history.

UConn finished just ahead of Maryland (17), Notre Dame (18), Villanova (19), and Oklahoma (20). Big East rival Georgetown (15) is ranked one spot ahead of the Huskies. Syracuse came in at No. 9.

You can check out the entire rankings below:

(Rank/School/Points)

1 Kentucky 1,111
2 North Carolina 1,098
3 Duke 1,032
4 UCLA 957
5 Kansas 857
6 Indiana 662
7 Louisville 627
8 Arizona 594
9 Syracuse 581
10 Cincinnati 500
11 Illinois 479
12 Ohio State 453
13 Michigan State 434
14 Michigan 423
15 Georgetown 421
16 Connecticut 402
17 Maryland 400
18 Notre Dame 382
19 Villanova 372
20 Oklahoma 371
21 Marquette 366
21 North Carolina State 366
23 Iowa 343
24 Purdue 339
25 UNLV 321
26 Memphis 307
27 St. John’s 306
27 Florida 306
29 Missouri 300
30 Alabama 297
31 Arkansas 289
32 Virginia 283
33 Wake Forest 281
34 Oklahoma State 271
35 Pittsburgh 264
36 Texas 255
37 Wisconsin 250
38 Tennessee 243
39 Utah 239
40 Stanford 232
41 Gonzaga 230
42 West Virginia 229
43 Minnesota 226
44 Kansas State 224
45 Georgia Tech 213
46 Vanderbilt 204
47 LSU 198
48 San Francisco 191
49 DePaul 186
50 USC 174
51 Temple 169
52 Washington 154
53 Xavier 153
53 Iowa State 153
55 New Mexico 149
56 Houston 148
57 Providence 143
58 Mississippi State 140
58 Wichita State 140
60 Bradley 138
60 Oregon State 138
62 South Carolina 135
63 BYU 129
64 Florida State 127
65 Clemson 125
66 Oregon 123
67 Butler 121
68 Massachusetts 118
69 Saint Louis 115
69 La Salle 115
71 Baylor 113
72 Seton Hall 112
73 Western Kentucky 111
74 Boston College 110
75 Texas A&M 105
76 Dayton 98
77 California 97
78 Duquesne 95
79 Arizona State 94
80 Auburn 90
81 Holy Cross 89
82 Creighton 83
83 St. Bonaventure 82
83 Tulsa 82
85 Penn 78
86 SMU 77
87 Miami (FL) 75
88 George Washington 74
89 Davidson 71
90 Oklahoma City 69
91 Saint Joseph’s 68
92 Georgia 66
92 San Diego State 66
94 Seattle 65
95 New Mexico State 64
96 Long Beach State 60
96 UTEP 60
98 Loyola Chicago 57
99 Virginia Tech 50
100 Jacksonville 49
100 Mississippi 49

