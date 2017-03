(WTNH)–The Cheshire boys’ lacrosse team is working out the kinks, preparing for the upcoming season. Last year, the Rams finished 12-6.

Coach Rich Pulisciano says his squad will put some points on the board.

17 players are back from last year’s unit, including their star goalie. But it’s been tough to get out on the field according to Pulisciano.

Mother Nature has done them no favors with the snow, and the preseason always has its challenges.

