Experts weigh in on UConn Women being “bad for basketball”



DALLAS (WTNH) — Connecticut pride is alive. The UConn Women are down in Dallas, Texas for the Final Four; the team’s 10th consecutive appearance.

Governor Dannel Malloy officially reminded people in Connecticut to show their Husky pride this weekend, by signing a proclamation, officially calling this “Husky Weekend” here in Connecticut.

There’s no denying they are a perennial powerhouse, but some believe the UConn Women’s team is “bad for women’s basketball” because no one else ever wins.

Well, we talked to a couple of experts and they told us what they think.

“They play harder and smarter than just about any team I’ve ever seen. And that’s a direct result of what happens daily in practice,” said ESPN Analyst Doris Burke.

“People who say UConn is not good for the game are people who don’t pay attention to Women’s Basketball. If you are actually watching Women’s Basketball and you are watching how UConn plays, you could never make that argument,” said Former UConn Husky Rebecca Lobo.

So how can other teams compete at the level UConn does?

“One thing that has to happen is the rest of the teams around them, they have to continue to strive to meet the level that Geno Auriemma has set and it’s up to them to make their players better, their program better, to continue to recruit high quality talent. The idea that this is bad for Women’s Basketball to me is absolute absurdity,” said Burke.

“I’ve got a 12 and 10-year-old daughters who are in love with basketball, went to the games in Bridgeport and when they came home, they wanted to turn on all the other games on TV because they caught the fever. They caught it because of UConn and I’d rather have the people that age getting fired up about basketball, than the middle aged sports writers saying it’s bad for the game, not watching, because that’s really the future of the game anyway,” said Lobo.

Well the team that’s “bad for basketball” plays Friday night. They’ll play against Mississippi State in the second National Semi-final.

More stories by Erik Dobratz/Sports Reporter