Experts weigh in on UConn Women being “bad for basketball”

By Published:
Connecticut's Napheesa Collier, center, reacts with teammates Connecticut's Crystal Dangerfield, left, Saniya Chong, and Gabby Williams, right, in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Storrs, Conn. UConn won, 66-55. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)


DALLAS (WTNH) — Connecticut pride is alive. The UConn Women are down in Dallas, Texas for the Final Four; the team’s 10th consecutive appearance.

Governor Dannel Malloy officially reminded people in Connecticut to show their Husky pride this weekend, by signing a proclamation, officially calling this “Husky Weekend” here in Connecticut.

There’s no denying they are a perennial powerhouse, but some believe the UConn Women’s team is “bad for women’s basketball” because no one else ever wins.

Well, we talked to a couple of experts and they told us what they think.

“They play harder and smarter than just about any team I’ve ever seen. And that’s a direct result of what happens daily in practice,” said ESPN Analyst Doris Burke.

“People who say UConn is not good for the game are people who don’t pay attention to Women’s Basketball. If you are actually watching Women’s Basketball and you are watching how UConn plays, you could never make that argument,” said Former UConn Husky Rebecca Lobo.

So how can other teams compete at the level UConn does?

“One thing that has to happen is the rest of the teams around them, they have to continue to strive to meet the level that Geno Auriemma has set and it’s up to them to make their players better, their program better, to continue to recruit high quality talent. The idea that this is bad for Women’s Basketball to me is absolute absurdity,” said Burke.

“I’ve got a 12 and 10-year-old daughters who are in love with basketball, went to the games in Bridgeport and when they came home, they wanted to turn on all the other games on TV because they caught the fever. They caught it because of UConn and I’d rather have the people that age getting fired up about basketball, than the middle aged sports writers saying it’s bad for the game, not watching, because that’s really the future of the game anyway,” said Lobo.

Well the team that’s “bad for basketball” plays Friday night. They’ll play against Mississippi State in the second National Semi-final.

More stories by Erik Dobratz/Sports Reporter

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s