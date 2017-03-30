Freshman star Mikey Dixon granted release, will transfer from Quinnipiac

(WTNH)–MAAC Rookie of the Year Mikey Dixon has been granted his release and will transfer from Quinnipiac, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

Dixon averaged 16.5 points per game last year. He and fellow freshman star Peter Kiss shared conference Player of the Week honors eight straight weeks to close out the season.

Both players were reportedly seeking their release after head coach Tom Moore was fired earlier this month.

Quinnipiac introduced new head coach Baker Dunkeavy earlier this week.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff