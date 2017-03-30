UConn gets ready for Final Four

DALLAS (WTNH) — Can the UConn women do it again? The Huskies are down in Dallas getting ready to play in the Final Four Friday night. If they win, the women will play for their 12th National title!

Time sure flies when you’re winning. It’s been more than 20 years since the UConn Women won their first National Championship back in 1995. They’ve been on a roll ever since.

Hard to believe it’s been 22 years since UConn Women’s Basketball Team won it all. The star of the team in 1995 Rebecca Lobo says a lot has changed since then.

“I think all of us still stand by everything that’s happened for UConn Women’s Basketball when I was there it was our first time. We didn’t see anything beyond what we were doing and what we were accomplishing that year so now to look back, not only at the number of championships they have won, but the streaks in the records they’ve broken, everybody is pretty taken aback by that,” said Lobo.

The team has been to 10 straight Final Fours and is now trying for a 12th championship. They make national headlines and have an HBO crew tracking their every move.

“I mean it’s a completely different beast now than it was then and first of all, I don’t think he [Coach Geno Auriemma] ever would’ve allowed someone like HBO behind the scenes to see what he was doing, but well things have changed in a lot of ways. There’s still so much that is the same because of Coach Dailey and because of Coach Auriemma leading the charge the way they play, the way they conduct themselves off the court, the way they look in terms of their uniformity, there’s so much that are kind of the pillars of that program that stay the same,” said Lobo.

