Mixing business and pleasure at the Final Four, no one does it like Geno Auriemma’s UConn Huskies

DALLAS (WTNH) — Where ever it goes, the UConn Women’s Basketball Team draws a crowd. No different in Dallas at the Final Four. The Huskies are the center of attention. If any program knows how to mix business and pleasure on these trips, it’s the Huskies.

The UConn Women hit the practice floor Thursday in front of a ton of media. What else is new? But the stars of the Women’s Final Four try to take it all in stride. They know this is a business trip, but they also know you have to have some fun.

“Yeah Coach was just actually talking about that the first time they came they didn’t know how to balance it in 1991 so I think that since then he said they’ve done a better job of knowing that this is fun, this is cool, but we’re here for a reason and we need to stay focused,” said Forward Napheesa Collier.

“What you learn from the first time you come from Coach and older players, when there’s a time to focus on basketball it’s just basketball, but it’s time for practice or film it’s strict focus, strict basketball when it’s not you enjoy what’s around you because if you sit there and think about basketball all the time you’ll drive yourself crazy,” said Guard Kia Nurse.

“Coming from Tennessee I have, but there was a little refresher out there. There were some people lost at first, but finally when they slowed it down and taught the stuff I think everyone got it together,” said Guard Crystal Dangerfield on line-dancing.

More stories by Erik Dobratz/Sports Reporter