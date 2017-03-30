Video: A look back at the UConn Women’s first National Championship

(WTNH) — Back in 1995, the University of Connecticut Women’s Basketball Team was still on a quest for their first National Championship. Little did they know that that team, with stars Rebecca Lobo, Jen Rizzotti, Jamelle Elliott, Pam Webber, Kara Wolters and Carla Berube, would kick off what would become one of the most dominant programs in all of collegiate sports.

News 8 went back into our archives to find some classic footage of the first UConn National Championship team, and we’ve compiled them here to share with you.

First, here’s News 8’s look back at the entire 1995 season for the UConn Women’s team:

In one of the most exciting games of the season, and what would become one of the greatest rivalries in sports, UConn met Tennessee for the first time on January 16, 1995. News 8 reporter Donna Frederick has highlights and post game reaction.

The first team UConn would face in the 1995 NCAA tournament was the University of Maine, and News 8’s Donna Frederick got to attend practice and talk with the players before the matchup.

One of the all-time great players in UConn history, here are some highlights of Rebecca Lobo’s 1995 season.

Here are some more highlights from Rebecca Lobo’s outstanding season.

More stories by Jesse Gosselin, News 8 Digital Executive Producer