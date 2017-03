DALLAS (WTNH) — Geno Auriemma’s Huskies taking on Mississippi State in the Final Four in what’s turning out to be a real nail-biter.

If you remember, UConn beat Mississippi State by 60 in the Sweet Sixteen last year. Mississippi State definitely didn’t forget.

The first half was a tough one – Mississippi State came out playing very confident taking an early lead. The Huskies trailed going into the half, but came back strong in the 3rd quarter, outscoring Mississippi State 20-12.

