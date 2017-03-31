Quinnipiac announces partnership with Adidas through 2024

Photo courtesy: QuinnipiacBobcats.com

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Quinnipiac Athletic Department announced a seven-year contract with Adidas Friday that will last through the 2023-24 season.

Based out of Oregon, the apparel company will be the official footwear, uniform, apparel, and accessory brand for the University’s 21 varsity sports.

Adidas has a phenomenal reputation and a long history of providing an excellent product to college and professional teams. Our goal is to place our brand with the best in NCAA athletics and this is a step in that direction. Additionally, it provides an opportunity to develop the Quinnipiac brand with uniform standards for all of our 21 varsity athletic teams.” – Greg Amodio (Quinnipiac Athletic Director)

The new partnership will give Quinnipiac their first official apparel sponsor for all of their varsity teams, seven men’s and fourteen women’s teams. No word from the University if any team’s will have new uniforms in collaboration with the partnership.

