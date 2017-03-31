Samuelson sisters reunited at the Women’s Final Four

DALLAS (WTNH) — UConn fever has taken over Connecticut. The UConn Women are playing in the Final Four Friday night. They’re hoping to get the change to play for their fifth straight national title.

UConn’s Katie Lou Samuelson and her sister Karlie have been playing basketball since they were little kids. It all started with some super competitive games in their backyard in California.

“We never had a winner, usually it ended up in a fight a lot of the times,” said Katie Lou.

From their backyard to women’s basketball’s biggest stage, the Final Four.

“Yeah we talked about it before college started, before this year started, how crazy would be to play in the tournament. It’s crazy that we made it here,” said Karlie.

“We definitely were kind of hoping for being in the same region and then it didn’t happen and then you know watching their last game was awesome and it was an awesome feeling to know that she was coming here to the Final Four,” said Katie Lou.

Joining them on this journey through the tournament, their dad. He’s been flying all over the country to see both of his daughters games.

“I mean he came to our games in Kansas and our first round two and then he flew to Lexington to see us and then to get to Lou’s game the next day. He didn’t sleep because our game is so late he went straight to the airport, didn’t sleep and then just barely made it to Lou’s game and then came to my game and then came to Lou’s game,” said Karlie.

“It was definitely tough last weekend getting in, clearly it was worth it him going back-and-forth he was our good luck charm between both of us so he’s happy that this game, two different games, but he’ll be in the same exact place so he’s glad he doesn’t have to fly to two different places,” said Katie Lou.

Leading up to this weekend’s games, the Samuelson’s try to see each other as much as they can and also try to help each other succeed on the court.

“She goes back and tells me what she thinks I can work on harder when she thinks I should dive on more loose balls and so she’s been really helpful for me this whole year,” said Katie Lou.

“I watch every single one of her games, I just want to see her do well and I just like to talk to her a lot,” said Karlie.

More stories by Erik Dobratz/Sports Reporter