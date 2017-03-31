Top recruit Makai Ashton-Langford requests release from commitment to UConn

Published:
Connecticut head coach Kevin Ollie in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

(WTNH)–UConn has lost yet another potential impact player for next season, as top recruit Makai Ashton-Langford has requested a release from his letter of intent to play at the school.

The news was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Finkelstein.

The 6-2 point guard from Worcester is ranked as the 36th-best high school player in the country. He drew comparisons to Jalen Adams, a fellow Mass. native, and led his high school and AAU teams to 54 straight combined wins.

His decision comes less than a week after promising freshman Vance Jackson and sophomore center Steven Enoch announced their decisions to transfer.

Longtime assistant coach Glen Miller was let go by the program last week.

Ashton-Langford attributed part of the reason for his decision to Miller’s departure.

“At first, it was mainly because of Coach Miller leaving that made me think about it,” Ashton-Langford told ESPN, “but as I started to do that, I realized I kind of made my first decision spontaneously right after my visit.”

The de-commitment leaves UConn with four scholarships to fill, though it may have kept freshman Christian Vital from moving on, as he was reportedly considering transferring due to concerns about playing time.

UConn also has sophomore Jalen Adams and freshman Alterique Gilbert, who missed most of the season with a shoulder injury, on the roster.

