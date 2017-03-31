UConn fans in Dallas for the Final Four



DALLAS (WTNH) — The Huskies are on their quest for a fifth straight national title. Fans who made the trip to Dallas like the team’s chances against Mississippi State.

“It’s about my seventh Final Four and I come whenever I think they’re going to win, so I guess I’ll be coming for the next couple of years,” said Bonnie Bruun from Colchester.

“We go to the games. We’ve gone to 22 Final Fours,” said Karen Lang from Manchester.

“It’s so much fun for Connecticut. I mean, we don’t have a team to root for and you know, the women play the game the way it should be played,” said Michael Gray of Colchester.

