UConn Women take on Mississippi State in Final Four

(WTNH) — Lots of teams thought this was the year to beat the Huskies. So far no one has.

Friday night, the UConn Women’s Basketball team can move one step closer to its ultimate goal, a National Championship.

Standing in Connecticut’s way is a team they have seen recently in the post-season, Mississippi State.

Last year, the Huskies beat MSU by 60 in the Sweet Sixteen, the largest margin of victory ever in a Sweet Sixteen game. But the Bulldogs haven’t forgotten. They’ve been waiting for another crack at the 11-time National Champs. The Bulldogs brought a lot of plays back from a year ago.

“They’re a good team, they pressure you and have a lot of size and great guard play and we can’t worry about what happened last year because they’re a completely different team,” said UConn junior Kia Nurse.

“We’re way better than last year and can’t worry about the name on the jersey,” said Ketera Chapel of Mississippi State.

“We definitely remember the game from last year, but it is a different team, but we’re a different team too,” said UConn junior Gabby Williams.

“We have nothing to lose and everything to gain,” said Victoria Vivens of Mississippi State.

“People have picked against us all year, we don’t care what other people think we believe in ourselves,” said Dominique Dillingham of Mississippi State.

UConn vs. MSU is set to tip at 10 p.m.

