Admit it, UConn fans, Mississippi State’s buzzer-beating win was good for the game

We’ve been taught at a very young age that all good things must come to an end. As UConn fans, we witnessed the end of the greatest run in the history of women’s college basketball. A cruel April fool’s joke, that isn’t actually a joke.

Absolutely no one, including myself, saw this coming. One year ago, the mighty Huskies demolished the Mississippi State Bulldogs by 60 points in the Sweet 16. Tonight, UConn scored just over 60 points. How time can change everything.

Of course, we will spend the night wondering what may have been. We may question why Saniya Chong tried to drive with 12 seconds remaining, instead of bleeding the clock to get the last shot.

But If you’re a basketball fan, this loss is what women’s college basketball needed.

Of course, I know people will think I’m speaking blasphemy by saying that. Hear me out (or don’t).

When ESPN or other national sports media covered women’s college hoops, it was brief, and focused mostly on JUST UConn. Connecticut didn’t think much of that, but for the other 49 states (or 45 states and four commonwealths if you really want to get technical), this got very boring, very fast. “There’s no parity in the women’s game.” And you know what? They were right.

When the same team wins over and over again, only that team’s fans love it. Casual fans turn the TV off. That isn’t beneficial for the game.

So, where do we go from here? There’s no doubt we’ll all be feeling down for the next several days. Watching a title slip out of your hands is a tough pill to swallow. But we will get back up, and look forward to next season.

Best of luck Mississippi State, you deserved the W.

More stories by James Campbell