Former Quinnipiac standout Connor Jones called up to New York Islanders

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (Sportzedge) — The New York Islanders announced on Saturday that former Quinnipiac Bobcat and Bridgeport Sound Tiger player Connor Jones has been called up.
The 26 year-old Jones had five goals and 13 assists in 56 games with the Sound Tigers this season, his third season as a professional.
At Quinnipiac, he played alongside his twin brother and fellow Sound Tiger player Kellen Jones for four seasons and helped the program reach its first Frozen Four during the 2012-13 season.
Over his four season with the Bobcats, Jones had 39 goals and 80 assists.