Quinnipiac women’s basketball head coach Tricia Fabbri joined SportzEdge to talk about her Bobcats magical run to the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16!

What does it mean for her program and how will it help recruiting? What did she think of UConn’s Geno Auriemma wearing a Quinipiac tee-shirt during his teams run to the Final Four? Was she surprised by the reception she received when she walked into the News 8 studio? And what will the team do for an encore?

Check it out!

More stories by Erik Dobratz