UConn women’s basketball season ends after loss in Final Four

Mississippi State guard Morgan William, left, and Connecticut guard Kia Nurse (11) dive for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the women's Final Four, Friday, March 31, 2017, Friday, March 31, 2017, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

(WTNH) — UConn fans around the state probably woke up on Saturday thinking it was a terrible April Fools joke, but it was no joke.

Mississppi State beat the UConn women’s basketball team ending their 111-game winning streak.

Now the Huskies are just trying to figure out what went wrong.

“I’ve been praying for an end to the losing streak all season long, It’s an incredible distraction and its not fair to these kids because they don’t own it. But that’s all everybody wanted to talk about all year long,” head coach Geno Auriemma said.

Despite losing, Coach Auriemma shared some positive words with his team.

“Yeah he was telling us that this happened at the worst possible time for us and he feels bad for us that it did happen, but he said he’s proud of us and we can use this to build and get better for next year,” said Napheesa Collier.

“We did a lot of incredible things this year. It sucks that we couldn’t cap it off, but I don’t think that diminishes anything that we’ve done this year,” said Gabby Williams.

“Like I said we fought back in that second half, which I’m really proud of our team for doing, bearing down and playing like we have all season but it just didn’t end the way we wanted it,” said Katie Lou Samuelson.

“I mean coach is right we have to be able to score more than you defend and I think today some of our shots didn’t fall. We had chances to cap it off towards the end and they didn’t go in. and that’s the way it goes sometimes,” said Kia Nurse.

With all the success the Huskies have had over the years including 11 national championships, they have lost in the national semifinal seven times.

