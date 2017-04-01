UConn women’s basketball team members react after loss against Mississippi State

(WTNH) — The UConn women’s basketball team played against Mississippi State in the Final Four on Friday night.

In the fourth quarter with 30 seconds to play, UConn was down 1. Morgan William puts up a 3-pointer and misses. Mississippi State is called with a foul allowing UConn to tie it at 60 with a free throw. With under 10 seconds to go, William misses the shot and UConn misses the buzzer beater.

In the final minute of overtime, Uconn was down 2. Katie Lou Samuelson of UConn was matched up against Dominique Dillingham of Mississippi. Samuelson took a hit to her throat. They would call a foul on Dillingham allowing Samuelson to make two free throws. She tied the game at 64.

With 20 seconds to go, William defended Saniya Chong. William forces the tough shot and the ball goes out of bounds on UConn. Mississippi State then brings the ball inbound and gives it to William. William shoots and scores with the winning shot. Mississippi State ends UConn’s historic streak with the 66-64 win.

Historically speaking, this was one of the hardest games for the team to win. News 8’s Erik Dobratz has a look at some post game reactions in Dallas.

The streak is over. The Uconn women’s basketball team lost a game. That hasn’t happened in 865 days, but on Friday night, the huskies lost to Mississippi State–a team they beat by 60 points last year, but this time around, it wasn’t the same.

UConn sophomore Katie Lou Samuelson recognized there were things UConn could’ve done better as a team.

“We all know that there are probably things that we would like to change throughout that game, but that second half, I am really proud of the way our team fought. Mississippi State came out from the beginning and just went at us,” Samuelson said.

UConn sophomore Napheesa Collier just didn’t think her team was prepared for what Mississippi brought.

“They played really good defense, really aggressive and I think especially in the first half, we just weren’t ready for it. We didn’t fight back as hard as we needed to,” Collier said.

UConn junior Kia Nurse thought their opponents played a good game.

“I mean, they played a great game. They were offensively and defensively together. They were sound and they made good shots. So, not to take anything away from them in this loss at all, because they did play a great game,” Nurse said.

UConn junior Gabby Williams played as hard as she could in the game.

“I think I did everything I could. I played as hard as I could. They just, they did an excellent job,” Williams said.

After the game head coach Geno Auriemma spoke about the heartbreaking loss.

“We played above our years all year long. Napheese, Lou, they played like fifth year seniors and today they acted their age,” Auriemma.

After a summer of soul searching, the Huskies will come back next year and try and start another streak. The good news is four out of their five starters will be returning.

