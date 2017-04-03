Huskies returning home after Final Four appearance

Connecticut guard Gabby Williams wipes away tears as she and teammate Kia Nurse (11) during a post game news conference following the team's loss to Mississippi State in an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the women's Final Four, Friday, March 31, 2017, in Dallas. Mississippi State won 66-64. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (AP) — The UConn women’s basketball team is returning to Connecticut after its heartbreaking loss to Mississippi State in the Final Four of the NCAA tournament.

The Huskies are scheduled to land at Bradley International Airport at about 3:15 p.m. Sunday and head back to the Storrs campus.

No welcome home festivities at the airport or in Storrs were announced.

UConn’s record 111-game winning streak came to an end Friday night when the Huskies lost to Mississippi State 66-64 on a last-second shot in overtime. The team finished the season 36-1.

