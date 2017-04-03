Huskies returning home after Final Four appearance

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (AP) — The UConn women’s basketball team is returning to Connecticut after its heartbreaking loss to Mississippi State in the Final Four of the NCAA tournament.

The Huskies are scheduled to land at Bradley International Airport at about 3:15 p.m. Sunday and head back to the Storrs campus.

No welcome home festivities at the airport or in Storrs were announced.

UConn’s record 111-game winning streak came to an end Friday night when the Huskies lost to Mississippi State 66-64 on a last-second shot in overtime. The team finished the season 36-1.

