Juwan Durham latest UConn Husky who wants to transfer out of Storrs

NEW HAVEN, Conn– First it was Steve Enoch. Then it was Vance Jackson. Now it’s Juwan Durham who wants to transfer out of UConn.

The 6-11 freshman for the men’s basketball team tweeted out his intentions today in a post that read, “Dear UConn, after talking to my family, teammates and friends I have decided to not to return next year. I’d like to thank the coaching staff and all of the fans for the support.”

Durham appeared in 28 games for the Huskies during the 2016-17 season, he averaged 1.6 points and 1.5 rebounds per game.

More stories by John Pierson, Sports Anchor