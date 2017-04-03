New England Patriot Chris Hogan to sign honorary contract with New England Black Wolves

Uncasville, Conn. (WTNH)– Chris Hogan became an overnight sensation after his breakout season with the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots. His biggest moment came in the AFC Championship game against Pittsburgh. His story became well known, a former college lacrosse player at Penn State, who used an additional year of eligibility to play football at Monmouth, before eventually landing in the NFL.

On Friday at Mohegan Sun Arena, Hogan is will go back to his lacrosse roots when he signs an honorary contract with the New England Black Wolves. He’s buddies with the Wolves Bill O’Brien, the two played football against each other when O’Brien was a defensive end/linebacker at Sacred Heart University.

“Chris and I we took two separate paths he was a lacrosse player in college now he’s in the NFL, I was the football player in college and I’m now playing in the N.L.L.,” says O’Brien “Chris and I actually trained together in 2010. I see him having a really bright future.”

Friday is Native American Heritage night at Mohegan Sun Arena. Prior to the Black Wolves game, Hogan will hold a meet and greet with fans at 6pm at The Shops at Mohegan Sun. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to secure a chance to meet Hogan.

