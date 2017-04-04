Enoch.. Jackson.. Durham granted their releases from UConn basketball program

Published:

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH)– The UConn men’s basketbal team will have some holes to fill next season.

Today, the three players who recently requested their release from the program, were granted those releases..
Steve Enoch, Vance Jackson and Juwan Durham are all free to transfer to another school…

“We appreciate the hard work and contributions that Steve, Vance and Juwan have made to our basketball program,” UConn head coach Kevin Ollie said, “and we recognize their desire to pursue a path that better fits their individual expectations. We wish them well in their collegiate careers.”

Enoch played in 29 games for the Huskies this season, averaging 3.4 points and 2.3 rebounds, Jackson played in 32 games, averaging 8.1 points and 3.8 rebounds, while Durham saw action in 28 games and averaged 1.6 points and 1.5 rebounds.

