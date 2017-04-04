Southern CT State Owls working on football and coaching impersonations this spring

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– The Southern CT State football team has been hard at work this spring hoping all the extra reps pay off when the 2017 football starts in September.

The Owls are looking to build on a 6-5 season with some key players coming back. Tom Godek will be entering his 4th season as the Owls head coach after 13 years as Rich Cavanaugh’s offensive coordinator.

A former player and captain at Southern, Godek’s players enjoy the big guys approach and have been working on their best impersonations.

“We’re working hard you’re doing good you’re doing good got a bunch of guys here you’re doing great,” says sophomore linebacker Jhaaron Wallace in a high pitched voice.”

Junior running back Vochan Fowler offered a similar impersonation but added it’s not always a warm and fuzzy feel out on the practice field, “he switches up on you so fast you gotta stay on point every second you never know what’s gonna happen.”

The Owls Spring game is Friday April 21st at 8:15pm

Take a listen to the impersonations!

More stories by John Pierson, Sports Anchor