Under Randy Edsall the UConn Huskies are enjoying a positive difference

STORRS, Conn (WTNH)– Another spring practice is in the books for the UConn football team, the Huskies continue to work towards their spring game later this month.

Head Coach Randy Edsall has spent time trying to get his players to learn as many new things as possible, while at the same time not trying to overload them with too much new information. Edsall sees improvement in the team he inherited from Bob Diaco but there is still a long way to go.

The players admit it’s a new world under the Edsall regime, “yeah, there is definitely a different vibe around here, I feel like we’re more free,” says senior safety Brice McAllister. “The coaches are more player friendly, there with us all the time, its definitely a different vibe around the building.”

Junior defensive lineman Sheriden Lawley also encouraged by the changes, “I like it a lot, a big difference is seeing some of the old guys a lot of the old guys want to come and help you. We see them all over campus now and they just love UConn Football.”

The UConn football spring game is Friday night April 21st at Rentschler Field in East Hartford. Edsall is not sure what the format of the scrimmage will be just yet.

More stories by John Pierson, Sports Anchor