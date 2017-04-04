Yard Goats ready to play ball in Hartford, finally!

Related Coverage Yard Goats announce sellout for home opener at Dunkin’ Donuts Park in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– After more than a year and a half of talking about it the Hartford Yard Goats will finally play in their new stadium next week.

The Goats will host New Hampshire April 13th at Dunkin Donuts Park. The ballpark is still undergoing some last minute preps but it’s ready to go for the home opener.

Manager Jerry Weinstein says the park is going to open some eyes, “this is one of the best I’ve seen just the planning and it’s really player friendly and it’s really fan friendly because it’s gonna be a unique ballpark.”

“To see where it was last year when we first got here and you know they were still doing a lot of construction and to see it done now and see all the finishing touches that they put on it, it’s unbelievable it’s a beautiful ballpark,” says Yard Goats outfielder Dillon Thomas, “were excited to get out there and play in front of the city of Hartford.”

More stories by John Pierson, Sports Anchor