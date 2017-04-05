American Athletic Conference to vote on adding Wichita State Friday

(WTNH)–The American Athletic Conference’s Board of Directors will hold a vote Friday on whether or not to add Wichita State, according to a report from Sports Illustrated’s Pete Thamel.

Thamel and several others including CBS’ Jon Rothstein, report that the Shockers are expected to be added, with the move coming as early as next season.

Wichita State has been a mid-major power in men’s basketball under head coach Gregg Marshall, reaching the NCAA Tournament in each of the past six seasons and advancing to the Final Four in 2013.

The Shockers have won at least one tournament game in four of the past five years, and advanced to the Sweet 16 twice. This year’s squad finished 31-5 and fell to 2-seed Kentucky by just three points (65-62) in the second round.

Adding Wichita State would give the league a 12th basketball school. Thamel reports that the league will likely play an 18-game conference schedule in basketball after the Shockers are added.

The move would serve to bolster the American’s men’s basketball profile, but wouldn’t do much else for the league. Wichita State doesn’t sponsor a football team, and finished under .500 in women’s basketball last season.

It would add another extremely long road trip to UConn’s conference schedule, as the distance between campuses is over 1,500 miles.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff