American Athletic Conference to vote on adding Wichita State Friday

By Published:
(AP Photo/Pat Sullivan, File)

(WTNH)–The American Athletic Conference’s Board of Directors will hold a vote Friday on whether or not to add Wichita State, according to a report from Sports Illustrated’s Pete Thamel.

Thamel and several others including CBS’ Jon Rothstein, report that the Shockers are expected to be added, with the move coming as early as next season.

Wichita State has been a mid-major power in men’s basketball under head coach Gregg Marshall, reaching the NCAA Tournament in each of the past six seasons and advancing to the Final Four in 2013.

The Shockers have won at least one tournament game in four of the past five years, and advanced to the Sweet 16 twice. This year’s squad finished 31-5 and fell to 2-seed Kentucky by just three points (65-62) in the second round.

Adding Wichita State would give the league a 12th basketball school. Thamel reports that the league will likely play an 18-game conference schedule in basketball after the Shockers are added.

The move would serve to bolster the American’s men’s basketball profile, but wouldn’t do much else for the league. Wichita State doesn’t sponsor a football team, and finished under .500 in women’s basketball last season.

It would add another extremely long road trip to UConn’s conference schedule, as the distance between campuses is over 1,500 miles.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff

Related Posts

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s