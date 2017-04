(WTNH)–We showed Shelton versus Guilford lacrosse earlier in our show (10:45 p.m., myTV9), and three exits north on I-95, the Tigers of Daniel Hand topped Foran. Liam Gotlick with it, no one’s gonna stop him.

He bounces it in. 10-2 Hand out in front.

Lions with a response. Lance DiNitalie has a lane and takes advantage. Foran trailing 10-3.

Hand did not stop firing though, and they go on to win it by the final score of 18-3.

