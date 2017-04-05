Highlights: Guilford lacrosse cruises past Shelton, 18-5

(WTNH)–In high school lacrosse, Guilford and Daniel Hand of Madison nearly met in the state playoffs a year ago– but the Indians lost in the second round. Both were in action on Wednesday night. Guilford hosted the Gaels.

They built a big lead in the first half, and added to it in the second quarter after Sean Fitzgerald sent one home.

Guilford had a 10-1 lead. The Gaels pushed bvack though, Matt Rice connecting in front of the net.

But the Indians pulled away as Jack Dacey scored seven goals. The Indians win it, 18-5.

