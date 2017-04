(WTNH)–In high school baseball, the Class L champions from a year ago, Notre Dame of West Haven hosting East Haven. Both schools opened the season with a win.

The Yellow Jackets opened the scoring. Bases loaded for Ryan Spano, and he comes through. Andrew Luzzi and Mark Smith score. 2-0 East Haven.

It was all tied at 4 when the last at-bat for the Green Knights, and they walk off with the win. Freshman Max Mariano delivering the game-winning hit.

5-4 Notre Dame.

Check out the highlights above.

