Pigskin Pundits Podcast: 2017 NFL Draft Preview

Will the Jets take Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson? Mark and Tom break it down: (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

(WTNH)–It’s that time of the year again, as Mark Ferraro and Tom Murphy break down the 2017 NFL Draft.

The guys go over who they think will be chosen with picks 1-10. Where will Deshaun Watson land? Will the Jets take a quarterback? Who will Tom’s Bills take at No. 10?

The Cleveland Browns are now on the clock. And of course, you can always expect a few surprises along the way.

Enjoy this edition of “The Pigskin Pundits!”

