Randy Edsall says offensive line will be key to UConn’s success next season

(WTNH)–The UConn football team is working towards the 2017 season and beyond. On Wednesday, the Huskies secured a commitment from Bloomfield’s Dillon Harris, an outside linebacker from Cheshire Academy.

Randy Edsall’s team continues to buy into the new head coach’s process. Connecticut has been putting in work this spring, with a fresh message to hear. Like he did his first time around, Edsall and his staff are getting the Huskies in shape while evaluating talent. During his first stop in Storrs, Edsall’s offense was built around the offensive line.

This time is no different.

“If they just continue to work, and work on the fundamentals and techniques that are being taught, and get themselves in better shape…with that group, that has to be right for us to have any kind of success at all offensively.”

Our guess is that the Huskies’ offense will feature a healthy mix of run and pass next season.

The spring game is Friday night, April 21.

