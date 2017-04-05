Red-hot Southern Connecticut State baseball rallies past rival New Haven, 5-4

(WTNH)–It doesn’t matter the sport, when the University of New Haven and Southern Connecticut State get together, it’s always a battle.

On Wednesday, the Chargers hosted the Owls on the diamond. Both teams are off to great starts this season. UNH got off to a great start in this game as well, rallying for two runs in the first inning.

SCSU would tie the game in the fifth on a Griffin Garabedian single to right, then take the lead with a five-run frame.

Southern beats UNH, 5-4. They’ve won 12 of 13 games, and are 4-0 in conference play. The Chargers fall to 5-2 in the Northeast-10.

