Cheshire Academy linebacker Dillon Harris commits to UConn

On Wednesday evening, Cheshire Academy linebacker Dillon Harris made an oral commitment to UConn. The decision came four days after the Bloomfield, Conn. native visited campus on Saturday.

Harris is listed at 6 feet 1 and 230 pounds. He is also a member of the Cheshire Academy track team. Harris plans to enroll at UConn for the spring 2018 semester following his December graduation. He stated the numerous conversations with head coach Randy Edsall and linebackers coach Jon Wholley helped influence his decision.

In a quote published by The Hartford Courant, Harris stated, “It’s just a different feeling when you have that Connecticut pride in you and you’re playing for the state. It’s just different. Everybody is optimistic about UConn and, going forward, it’s all positive vibes.”

For Edsall’s 2018 recruiting class, its first two members are made up of homegrown products. Kevon Jones, a linebacker who played at East Hartford High, has also committed to the Huskies. Harris and Jones know each other through the Supreme Athlete program which mentors youth athletes as well as asks them to be mentors. The program is run by Stanley Williams who was a UConn football walk-on in 2004-05.

UConn will kick off the 2017 season at Pratt & Whitney Stadium on Aug. 31 when it hosts Holy Cross.

