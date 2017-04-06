Former Quinnipiac Men’s Ice Hockey Standout and Bridgeport Sound Tiger Devon Toews Named to AHL All-Rookie Team

On Wednesday afternoon, former Quinnipiac men’s ice hockey defender and current Bridgeport Sound Tiger Devon Toews was selected for the American Hockey League All-Rookie Team.

Toews is currently leading AHL rookies in assists with 37. He has also contributed four goals on the year, placing him tied for first in the league for total points among AHL rookies. At this year’s AHL All-Star Classic and Skills Competition, Toews won the speed skating event.

During his three years at Quinnipiac, Toews earned All-ECAC Hockey Second Team honors and was a finalist for being named the ECAC Hockey Best Defensive Defenseman. His +27 rating led the team as he put up a career high 30 points off seven goals and 23 assists in his final year.

A fourth round draft pick by the New York Islanders in the 2014 NHL Draft, Toews has found himself playing with familiar faces in Bridgeport. Also on the roster are former Bobcats Kellen Jones and Travis St. Denis. On April 2, Kellen’s brother Connor made his NHL-debut with the Islanders.

The Sound Tigers are currently in a tightly-contested race for a playoff spot with just five games remaining in the regular season. Bridgeport will travel to play Providence on April 7 with a win over the Bruins leapfrogging the Sound Tigers into third place in the Atlantic Division. Puck drop at Dunkin’ Donuts Center is set for 7:05 p.m.

More stories by Matt Dillane