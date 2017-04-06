Georgetown grants Tremont Waters full release; Patrick Ewing still wants him at school

Notre Dame's Tremont Waters #2 in action against Archbishop Molloy during a high school basketball game at the 2017 Hoophall Classic on Saturday, January 14,, 2017, in Springfield, MA. Notre Dame won the game. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

(WTNH)–Tremont Waters has been granted his full release from Georgetown, according to a source.

The Notre Dame of West Haven High School star and Top-10 point guard recruit (he’s ranked 33rd overall by ESPN) committed to the Hoyas back in October, but requested his release from that commitment earlier in March, when rumors were swirling around head coach John Thompson III’s job status.

Thompson was fired in late March.

New Georgetown head coach Patrick Ewing said Thursday that he is flying to Connecticut to meet with Waters and his father Ed. That meeting is expected to happen tomorrow.

Ewing also said he wants to bring out a big gun, former Hoyas star point guard and Hall of Famer Allen Iverson.

Speaking about Iverson’s potential impact on the Hoyas on The Dan Patrick Show on Thursday, Ewing said:

“There’s a kid down there in Connecticut who is a big fan of his, he committed to come to Georgetown but when JT3 got let go, he wanted us to release him. I know he’s a big Allen Iverson fan. At some point, I’m going to try to get Allen and him together, either on the phone or in person.”

If Ewing actually did this, as NBC Sports’ Terrence Payne pointed out, it’d be a recruiting violation. So maybe that won’t happen. But still.

Waters has yet to take any visits to other schools, according to SB Nation blog Casual Hoya. He was also offered by Connecticut, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Duke and Yale. For what it’s worth, Waters said earlier that it was “very hard” to say no to Kentucky.

Check out the clip below:

Ewing was announced as the new Georgetown head coach on Monday.

