NASCAR terminates sanctions with New London- Waterford Speedbowl

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– NASCAR has terminated its sanctions with the New London- Waterford Speedbowl on Thursday.

NASCAR Home Tracks, an official twitter with NASCAR industry news, tweeted that NASCAR has terminated the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series sanction and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race sanction with the New London-Waterford Speedbowl. The termination is effective immediately.

NASCAR released the following statement about the termination:

Following the news about NASCAR terminating sanctions with the New London- Waterford Speedbowl, the attorney for the Waterford Speedbowl released a statement.

“We are aware of NASCAR’s decision announced earlier today, we are disappointed on behalf of our fans and our staff who have been preparing for the 2017 season and we are in the process of responding to NASCAR.” – Attorney James Sconzo, Carlton Fields

The owner of the New London-Waterford Speedbowl, 63-year-old Bruce Bemer, of Glastonbury, was arrested last month for his involvement with a human trafficking ring that was operating out of Danbury.

According to court arrest warrants, Bemer admitted to police that he repeatedly coerced sex from victims. He was charged with patronizing a trafficked person.

