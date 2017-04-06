Quinnipiac baseball set to play Hartford at Dunkin’ Donuts Park

In what will act as a soft opening for the Hartford Yard Goats, Quinnipiac baseball will take on Hartford at Dunkin’ Donuts Park on April 11.

The Yard Goats will play their first true home game on April 13 to open the 2017 regular season. Last year, Hartford played all of its home games on the road while Dunkin’ Donuts Park underwent its lengthy construction.

In a press release posted on QuinnipiacBobcats.com, Yard Goats General Manager Tim Restall stated, “We are delighted to have two terrific baseball programs help us prepare for the Yard Goats season opener with a Division I NCAA college baseball game at Dunkin Donuts Park. The University of Hartford and Quinnipiac University game will allow our staff a dress rehearsal while the Hawks and Bobcats can take advantage of playing in one of America’s great minor league ballparks.”

The game on April 11 begins at 7:15 p.m. Hartford will host New Hampshire on April 13 for the first home game at Dunkin’ Donuts Park. First pitch will be at 7:05 p.m.

