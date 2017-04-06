Quinnipiac men’s basketball’s Phil Winston to transfer

Between the Quinnipiac and UConn men’s basketball teams, there appears to be a revolving door of players leaving their respective programs. The latest of these outgoing talents is Quinnipiac junior guard, Phil Winston.

The news broke on Wednesday afternoon by a tweet from A Daly Dose of Hoops. Coming off his first season at Quinnipiac after transferring in from junior college at Utah State Eastern, Winston will look for a new home for the next two years. He has one year of eligibility remaining and will sit one year then play the next.

Winston was a regular lineup insert for an underwhelming Bobcats team in 2016-17, appearing in all 31 games. He had 19 starts, averaging 4.3 points and 3.1 assists. His 134 total points were the eighth-most on the team.

After naming Baker Dunleavy as the new head coach of the program, Quinnipiac men’s basketball has begun to see somewhat of an exodus from some of its most important players.

Last week, freshman phenom Mikey Dixon was granted his release from the school. Fellow first-year star Peter Kiss has also been given his release and has been contacted by programs such as Seton Hall and St. John’s. It was also reported that rising senior Chaise Daniels had also requested his release, but it now appears the Meriden, Conn. product will be staying in Hamden for his final season.

With the transfers of Dixon, Kiss, and Winston, as well as the graduations of Daniel Harris and Donovan Smith, the Bobcats are losing six of their top eight scorers. Daniels and Reggie Oliver, who are both returning for their senior years, netted a combined 624 points last season. This accounted for about one fourth of the Bobcats 2377 total points, well below their opponents’ combined total of 2583.

With two young building blocks gone and a third player out the door, Dunleavy is largely starting with a clean slate at his first head coaching gig. While Quinnipiac director of athletics & recreation Greg Amodio has high hopes for both of his basketball programs, the bar is currently set at an attainable height after the team went a mediocre 7-13 in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference last year.

Dunleavy suddenly has a handful of open spots on his roster, and Bobcats fans are eager to see how he fills them.

More stories by Matt Dillane