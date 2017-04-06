Quinnipiac women’s basketball tops College Insider Mid-Major Poll for first time

By Published:
Quinnipiac's Carly Fabbri (5) celebrates with Morgan Manz (35) and Aryn McClure, right, after a second round game in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament against Miami, Monday, March 20, 2017, in Coral Gables, Fla. Quinnipiac won 85-78. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Just days following the release of the final USA Today Coaches’ Top 25 Poll of the season where the Quinnipiac women’s basketball team saw itself listed in the No. 23 spot, the team also topped the College Insider Women’s Mid-Major Top 25 poll for the first time ever.

The national recognition comes after the Bobcats made an improbable run in the NCAA Tournament, reaching the Sweet 16 as a 12-seed with wins over fifth-seeded Marquette and fourth-seeded Miami before falling to top-seeded and eventual champions, South Carolina.

Quinnipiac was ranked as high as No. 2 at one point in the College Insider Mid-Major Poll this season following wins versus Dayton, Florida Gulf Coast, Long Beach State, and New Mexico State, all of which were programs that won their respective conference tournaments. In the April 6 poll, the Bobcats earned 28 first place votes. They were the only Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference team to make the list.

The placement on the USA Today poll marks the first time a Quinnipiac basketball team, men’s or women’s, has been nationally ranked.

The Bobcats finished the 2016-17 season with a 29-7 record and a third-straight Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference title. Under 22-year head coach Tricia Fabbri, Quinnipiac became just the fourth 12-seed to advance to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament. The program joins Marist in 2007 as just the second MAAC team to advance to the regional semifinals.

More stories by Matt Dillane

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s