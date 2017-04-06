Quinnipiac women’s basketball tops College Insider Mid-Major Poll for first time

Just days following the release of the final USA Today Coaches’ Top 25 Poll of the season where the Quinnipiac women’s basketball team saw itself listed in the No. 23 spot, the team also topped the College Insider Women’s Mid-Major Top 25 poll for the first time ever.

The national recognition comes after the Bobcats made an improbable run in the NCAA Tournament, reaching the Sweet 16 as a 12-seed with wins over fifth-seeded Marquette and fourth-seeded Miami before falling to top-seeded and eventual champions, South Carolina.

Quinnipiac was ranked as high as No. 2 at one point in the College Insider Mid-Major Poll this season following wins versus Dayton, Florida Gulf Coast, Long Beach State, and New Mexico State, all of which were programs that won their respective conference tournaments. In the April 6 poll, the Bobcats earned 28 first place votes. They were the only Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference team to make the list.

The placement on the USA Today poll marks the first time a Quinnipiac basketball team, men’s or women’s, has been nationally ranked.

The Bobcats finished the 2016-17 season with a 29-7 record and a third-straight Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference title. Under 22-year head coach Tricia Fabbri, Quinnipiac became just the fourth 12-seed to advance to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament. The program joins Marist in 2007 as just the second MAAC team to advance to the regional semifinals.

