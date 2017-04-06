Tim Tebow Launches Home Run in First Minor League At-Bat

In his first at-bat with the class-A Columbia Fireflies, Tim Tebow took a ball deep to kick off his time in the minors with a bang.

The former NFL quarterback and ESPN broadcaster drilled a 2-1 pitch to the opposite field and over the outfielders’ heads. The ball initially looked like a double and Tebow stopped at second base. However, once he saw the umpire twirling his hand in the air to confirm the ball had left the park, he continued his trot to home as the crowd cheered on.

Tebow started in left field for the Fireflies. The former Heisman Trophy winner embarked on a baseball career after leaving the gridiron, picking back up a sport he excelled at while attending high school. Tebow batted .148 in 27 spring training appearances for the Mets. While it doesn’t appear he’ll join the organization’s parent club in the Big Apple any time soon, Tebow’s career in Columbia is certainly off to an exciting start.

