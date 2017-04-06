Tim Tebow Launches Home Run in First Minor League At-Bat

By Published:
Columbia Firefly's Tim Tebow watches his home run in his first at bat on the opening day during a Class A minor league baseball game against the Augusta GreenJackets on Thursday, April 6, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

In his first at-bat with the class-A Columbia Fireflies, Tim Tebow took a ball deep to kick off his time in the minors with a bang.

The former NFL quarterback and ESPN broadcaster drilled a 2-1 pitch to the opposite field and over the outfielders’ heads. The ball initially looked like a double and Tebow stopped at second base. However, once he saw the umpire twirling his hand in the air to confirm the ball had left the park, he continued his trot to home as the crowd cheered on.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Tebow started in left field for the Fireflies. The former Heisman Trophy winner embarked on a baseball career after leaving the gridiron, picking back up a sport he excelled at while attending high school. Tebow batted .148 in 27 spring training appearances for the Mets. While it doesn’t appear he’ll join the organization’s parent club in the Big Apple any time soon, Tebow’s career in Columbia is certainly off to an exciting start.

More stories by Matt Dillane

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s