UConn’s Kia Nurse named one of Glamour Magazine’s College Women of the Year

By Published: Updated:
Connecticut's Kia Nurse reacts after a basket during the first half of a regional semifinal game against UCLA in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 25, 2017, in Bridgeport, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

(WTNH)–One of the key contributors to UConn’s record-breaking women’s basketball team is getting recognized for what she does off the court.

Kia Nurse was named one of Glamour Magazine’s College Women of the Year this month. The magazine honors trailblazing women at colleges and universities across the country.

Nurse is one of 10 women to earn the honor, and she is the only athlete on the list. In the article, Nurse says she wants young girls to “defy the odds and be fearless.”

She was fearless on the court last season, posting 14 points per game for the Huskies and knocking down about 42 percent of her threes.

Check out the entire story here.

More stories by Henry Chisholm

Related Posts

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s