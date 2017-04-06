UConn’s Kia Nurse named one of Glamour Magazine’s College Women of the Year

(WTNH)–One of the key contributors to UConn’s record-breaking women’s basketball team is getting recognized for what she does off the court.

Kia Nurse was named one of Glamour Magazine’s College Women of the Year this month. The magazine honors trailblazing women at colleges and universities across the country.

Nurse is one of 10 women to earn the honor, and she is the only athlete on the list. In the article, Nurse says she wants young girls to “defy the odds and be fearless.”

She was fearless on the court last season, posting 14 points per game for the Huskies and knocking down about 42 percent of her threes.

