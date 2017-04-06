West Haven’s Jimmy Williams fighting for WBC title live on SportzEdge.com

(WTNH)–It just doesn’t get any bigger than this for a boxer–the chance to be in the world rankings.

That’s what’s at stake for West Haven boxer Jimmy Williams. His 10-round bout with Nick Delomba is for a WBC welterweight title.

If Williams wins, he takes home the belt and a spot in the world rankings, which would lead to bigger fights. Believe it or not though, Williams has something even bigger on the way.

“I’m about to say this on camera, we’re expecting twins they’re due in October. This couldn’t have come at a better time. She’s excited and I’m excited, I’m just ready to go out here and fight for my family,” he said.

Congrats to Jimmy and his wife.

The fight is Friday night in Rhode Island, but you can watch it from the comfort of your own home. We’ll be streaming the fight live on SportzEdge.com.

It’ll get going around 9:30 p.m. on Friday.

