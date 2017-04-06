West Haven’s Jimmy Williams fighting for WBC title live on SportzEdge.com

By Published:

(WTNH)–It just doesn’t get any bigger than this for a boxer–the chance to be in the world rankings.

That’s what’s at stake for West Haven boxer Jimmy Williams. His 10-round bout with Nick Delomba is for a WBC welterweight title.

If Williams wins, he takes home the belt and a spot in the world rankings, which would lead to bigger fights. Believe it or not though, Williams has something even bigger on the way.

“I’m about to say this on camera, we’re expecting twins they’re due in October. This couldn’t have come at a better time. She’s excited and I’m excited, I’m just ready to go out here and fight for my family,” he said.

Congrats to Jimmy and his wife.

The fight is Friday night in Rhode Island, but you can watch it from the comfort of your own home. We’ll be streaming the fight live on SportzEdge.com.

It’ll get going around 9:30 p.m. on Friday.

More stories by Henry Chisholm

Related Posts

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s