It’s been a long, winding journey for new Ledyard football coach Jonathan “DJ” Hernandez

(WTNH)–He’s a UConn football fan favorite and after a long and winding journey through several different states and levels of football. Jonathan “DJ” Hernandez is back home in Connecticut.

He’s the head football coach at Ledyard High School. After leaving the game for a couple of years, Hernandez decided he wanted to back on the sidelines, and coming home to Connecticut was an easy decision.

Hernandez says he’s definitely not the same coach he was back in 2010.

“I think the good and the bad throughout my experience whether it was me or anything, I’ve learned a lot. I think my first go around as a head high school football coach, I think guys that would come and see me would say, wow, he’s a different guy.”

