It’s been a long, winding journey for new Ledyard football coach Jonathan “DJ” Hernandez

By Published:

(WTNH)–He’s a UConn football fan favorite and after a long and winding journey through several different states and levels of football. Jonathan “DJ” Hernandez is back home in Connecticut.

He’s the head football coach at Ledyard High School. After leaving the game for a couple of years, Hernandez decided he wanted to back on the sidelines, and coming home to Connecticut was an easy decision.

Hernandez says he’s definitely not the same coach he was back in 2010.

“I think the good and the bad throughout my experience whether it was me or anything, I’ve learned a lot. I think my first go around as a head high school football coach, I think guys that would come and see me would say, wow, he’s a different guy.”

Check out the video above for much more.

More stories by Erik Dobratz

Related Posts

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s