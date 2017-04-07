Joey Logano Foundation holding golf tournament, dinner and car show in Plantsville in July

joey logano 1 Joey Logano Foundation holding golf tournament, dinner and car show in Plantsville in July
Joey Logano acknowledges the crowd during driver introductions for the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Phoenix International Raceway, Sunday, March. 19, 2017, in Avondale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)

Driving Hope Home, the 4th annual Joey Logano Foundation Connecticut Fundraiser, will be held on July 13, 2017. This year’s charity event will feature a golf tournament, dinner, live and silent auctions, raffle, as well as a car show at the Southington Country Club and Aqua Turf Club in Plantsville, Conn. In addition, there will be a special VIP dinner for specified sponsor packages on July 12, 2017. NASCAR driver and 2015 Daytona 500 Champion Joey Logano will be on hand at all events to meet attendees.

Each year the foundation raises money for children with illnesses, military families in need, and community support. In 2016, Driving Hope Home raised $212,000 thanks to generous supporters, fans, and sponsors like yourself. Joey Logano believes everyone deserves a second chance in life. Because of Joey’s second chance in racing, the Middletown, Connecticut native founded the Joey Logano Foundation in 2013 to give back in the community.

We encourage your continued support to help us reach our 2017 goals through the foundation’s new mission to invest in organizations offering second chances to children and young adults during times of crisis and to work to inspire others to live a life of generosity. This year funds raised at Driving Hope Home will benefit The Connection’s foster care program and Ronald McDonald House of Connecticut & Western Massachusetts. Contributions in the form of ticket or table purchases as well as auction and raffle donations are greatly appreciated. We also welcome sponsorships at many different levels, which can be found here https://joeyloganofoundation.com/driving-hope-home/ .

With your help we can give those in need the helping hand they deserve. We look forward to seeing you this summer in Connecticut. Thank you.

For more information, please visit: joeyloganofoundation.com/driving-hope-home or email lbozzuto@joeylogano.com.

