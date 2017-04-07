Patriots wideout Chris Hogan signs contract with…the New England Black Wolves?

(WTNH)–New England Patriots recevier Chris Hogan is always open. And on Friday, he signed with the New England Blackwolves.

It’s just an honorary contract Pats fans so you’ll still have the receiver on the field come fall. Hogan stayed around after singing the contract to sign some autographs.

Hogan took a roundabout route to the NFL, playing lacrosse at Penn State before moving on to Monmouth to play football.

So, is there any chance Hogan goes back to lacrosse?

“It’d be pretty cool to even think about the chance to play lacrosse again, but the sport gave me a lot, so its cool that I get to take part in this, and be a part of something. It’s such a big night here, so its a lot of fun for me, and it’ll be fun to watch these guys play,” he said.

It would be pretty cool to see Hogan get back out there.

Not so sure coach Belechick would wanna see that, though.

