Watch live as West Haven’s Jimmy Williams fights for WBC welterweight title on SportzEdge.com

(WTNH)–West Haven’s own Jimmy Williams will fight for a WBC title on Friday night, in the biggest bout of his career thus far.

The Ring One Boxing fighter and West Haven freshman football coach can earn a spot in the world boxing rankings with a win tonight at the Twin River Casino in Lincoln, Rhode Island.

He’s taking on Nick DeLomba for the WBC Welterweight title. The fight is scheduled to start around 9:30 p.m. or so. It’s the headliner of a night of CES Boxing at the casino, and you can check it out live, right here on SportzEdge.com.

We’ll have a livestream of the fight up when it starts around 9:30. Start time will depend on the length of the previous bouts.

Join us right here for all of the action later tonight!

Let’s get ready to rumble.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff