Watch live as West Haven’s Jimmy Williams fights for WBC welterweight title on SportzEdge.com

(WTNH)–West Haven’s own Jimmy Williams will fight for a WBC title on Friday night, in the biggest bout of his career thus far.

The Ring One Boxing fighter and West Haven freshman football coach can earn a spot in the world boxing rankings with a win tonight at the Twin River Casino in Lincoln, Rhode Island.

He’s taking on Nick DeLomba for the WBC Welterweight title. The fight is scheduled to start around 9:30 p.m. or so. It’s the headliner of a night of CES Boxing at the casino, and you can check it out live, right here on SportzEdge.com.

We’ll have a livestream of the fight up when it starts around 9:30. Start time will depend on the length of the previous bouts.

Join us right here for all of the action later tonight!

Let’s get ready to rumble.

