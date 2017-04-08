An inside look at Jimmy Williams’ WBC title-winning night in Rhode Island

By , and Published: Updated:

(WTNH)–West Haven boxer Jimmy Williams is coming back to Connecticut with the WBC welterweight belt after defeating Cranston, Rhode Island’s Nick DeLomba in the title bout on Friday night at the Twin Rivers Casino in Lincoln, R.I.

It was a unanimous decision victory for Williams, who is still undefeated in his career at 12-0-1. Williams dominated the early rounds, scoring a knockdown in the first round, and then he just kept on coming.

Williams is a staple in the community. He coaches freshman football at West Haven High School.

Here’s an inside look at Jimmy’s big night in the Ocean State.

You don’t want to miss this. Check it out in the video above.

