WATCH: Jimmy Williams defeats Nick DeLomba for WBC welterweight title

By and Published:

(WTNH)–On Friday night, West Haven’s Jimmy Williams became a WBC champion.

The former Southern Connecticut State football player and current West Haven High School assistant football coach says his mother told him to go into boxing. A conversation with his sister convinced him to put down the pads and pick up the gloves.

Now, fighting in honor of his mother’s memory, Williams is on the verge of becoming renowned. His win over Cranston, Rhode Island’s Nick DeLomba on Friday night at the Twin Rivers Casino in Lincoln, R.I., gave him the WBC welterweight championship belt and will earn him a spot in the world rankings.

That will mean bigger fights against big names, and the chance to chase the dream of eventually becoming a world champion.

Check out our stream of Williams’ 10-round bout with DeLomba in the video above.

