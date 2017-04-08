West Haven’s Jimmy Williams wins WBC United States welterweight title in unanimous decision

(WTNH)–West Haven’s own Jimmy Williams is the new WBC United States welterweight champion.

The former Southern Connecticut State football player and current West Haven High School freshman football coach defeated Nick DeLomba on Friday night at the Twin Rivers Casino in Lincoln, Rhode Island. He won a unanimous decision, 98-91, 97-92, 97-92, to improve to a still-unbeaten 13-0-1.

The victory means he’ll earn a spot in the latest world boxing rankings, which will give him the opportunity for more big-time fights against some of the world’s best boxers.

DeLomba fell to 11-2-1 on his career.

Williams said after the fight that he would welcome a rematch with DeLomba.

